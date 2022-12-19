How to craft TM 074 Reflect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many different moves for your Pokémons to learn using TMs, and TM 74 Reflect is one of them. It’s a psychic-type TM, meaning only some Pokémon types can learn this move. When your Pokémon uses it, a wall of light is placed in front of your Pokémon, which protects it from any physical attack for the next five turns. The move has no Power or Accuracy stat and has 20 PP. You need to gather its materials to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 074 Reflect crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 074 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x800 League Points

x3 Drowzee Fur

x3 Flittle Down

If you need League Points, you have a few ways to do that, but one of them is the best and quickest for crafting TMs. For this method, you need to head to a Pokémon Centre and interact with the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. Other methods to get League Points are to defeat Tera Pokémons and Team Star and to raid Tera Dens.

To get Drowzee Fur and Flittle Down, you must find both these Pokémons. When you do that, send your Pokémon to defeat them, and it will give you the materials you need. You can also start a Pokémon battle to make wild Pokémons faint or capture them to get the needed materials.

How to craft TM 074 Reflect step–by–step

Once you have all the materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 074 Reflect.