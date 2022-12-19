How to craft TM 076 Rock Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you can use to teach your Pokémons various moves that they won’t learn as they level up. TM 076 Rock Blast is one of these TMs that you can use, and it’s a rock-type TM, meaning only some Pokémons can learn it. When your Pokémon uses this move, it hits the enemy Pokémon with two to five hard rock attacks. The move has 25 Power per hit, 90 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it a great option for some situations. To craft TM 076 Rock Black, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 076 Rock Blast crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft this TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x3,000 League Points

x3 Nacli Salt

x3 Chewtle Claw

If you are in need of League Points, you should head to a Pokémon Centre and interact with a TM machine. Now, choose the option to exchange any unneeded materials with League Points. You can also raid Tera Dens and defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémons to get even more League Points.

If you need Nacli Salt and Chewtle Claw, you must find these Pokémons at their habitat locations. Once you do that, send your leading Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also defeat or capture them in a Pokémon battle to get needed materials.

How to craft TM 076 Rock Blast step–by–step

After you gather all the needed materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 076 Rock Blast.