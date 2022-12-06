How to get Nacli Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gives players plenty of new TM crafting recipes to discover during their playthrough. These recipes require a variety of different materials that can be acquired from the large variety of Pokemon roaming around Paldea. One example of a resource that you’ll need to acquire in order to create TMs is Nacli Salt. Here’s where you’ll be able to find it in the game.

Where to find Nacli Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Nacli Salt in any of the rocky or desert biomes within the Paldea region because these are usually the zones where you’ll be able to find the Generation IX Pokemon, Nacli. Some of these areas include South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Five), East Province (Area One), and West Province (Area One) among others.

Before you can acquire it, though, you will need to capture or defeat a Nacli first. After you’ve beaten it, it will then drop between one to three pieces of Nacli Salt which means you’ll have a relatively easy time gathering this resource. Because it’s a Rock-type Pokemon, you’ll want to capitalize on its large number of weaknesses against Water, Ground, Grass, Fighting, and Steel types.

Since Nacli happens to be one of the first Pokemons you’ll meet in the game, this is a material that you’ll be able to earn fairly early on. Once you have the necessary amount of Nacli Salt, head over to any TM crafting machine within the vicinity to use it. Some of the TMs you can make with it include Rock Blast and Rock Slide, however, you’ll need to have the recipes for these moves first before you can create them.