How to craft TM 077 Waterfall in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and you can use those to teach your Pokémons various moves that they can use in battles. One such TM is TM 077 Waterfall, a water-type TM and only certain Pokémon types can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon charges at the enemy with a water attack to damage it and sometimes make it flinch, leaving it unable to move for one turn. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP. To craft the TM, you need to gather all its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 077 Waterfall crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need for crafting TM 077 Waterfall in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x8,000 League Points

x5 Magikarp Scales

x3 Basculin Fang

x3 Arrokuda Scales

If you are looking to get League Points, you have many methods that you can use to get them, one of which is the quickest. For that method, you need to use the TM machine at any Pokémon Centre to exchange Pokémon materials for League Points. You can also defeat Tera Pokémons and Team Star and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.

If you need Magikarp Scales, Basculin Fang, and Arrokuda Scales, you need to first find these Pokémons. You will need to go to their habitat locations for that and once you spot them, send you Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also defeat or capture them in a Pokémon battle to get the needed materials.

How to craft TM 077 Waterfall step–by–step

Once you gather all the materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 077 Waterfall.