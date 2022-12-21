How to craft TM 079 Dazzling Gleam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a massive collection of different TMs that you can use to teach your Pokémons various moves they won’t usually learn. TM 079 Dazzling Glean is one such TM, and it is a fairy-type TM, meaning only certain Pokémons can learn it. Using this move causes your Pokémon to damage the opponent with powerful light rays. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it an excellent option for combat. Like any other TM, you need to gather materials for TM 079 Dazzling Gleam to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 079 Dazzling Gleam crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need for crafting TM 079 Dazzling Gleam.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x8,000 League Points

x3 Hatenna Dust

x3 Swablu Fluff

x3 Fidough Fur

If you want League Points, you can do it in several ways, but the best is by going to a Pokémon Centre. Use the TM machine there to exchange any unneeded Pokémon materials for League Points. Other ways to get League Points are by defeating Team Star, Tera Pokémons, and raiding Tera Dens.

To get Hatenna Dust, Swablu Fluff, and Fidough Fur, you must find all of these Pokémons. You can do that at their habitant locations and once you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them, which will give you the materials you need. To get the materials, you can also capture or defeat these Pokémons in a Pokémon battle.

How to craft TM 079 Dazzling Gleam step–by–step

Once you gather all the needed materials, follow the steps below to craft the TM.