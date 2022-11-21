Fidough is one of the new Pokémon that was added with the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fidough, a small, Fairy-type Pokémon which greatly resembles a dog-shaped pastry, is both adorable and useful to have in a fight. It is also capable of providing the resource of Fidough Fur, which you’ll need if you’re looking to craft TMs or Technical Machines. This guide will look at exactly where to get Fidough Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fidough Fur location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fidough is one of several Gen XI Pokémon that have made their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This pastry pup is a Fairy-type that you can obtain quite early on in the game, making its fur quite easily accessible from the get-go. Fidough likes to hang out around settlements and people, and you’ll notice them quite easily because of their yellow fur. There is Fidough that you can find right at the beginning of the game around Los Platos near the pond and in the tall grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fidough has an evolved version named the Dachsbun which can also provide Fidough Fur. To get the Fidough Fur, you’re going to have to enter into battle with these cute Pokémon and defeat them. This is the only way you’ll be able to get the Fidough Fur beyond capturing them and adding them to your collection.

Defeating a Dachsbun will do the same thing, however, keep in mind that any Fidough you defeat that is part of an enemy Trainer’s team will not drop Fidough Fur for you. You won’t have to fight them in the traditional way if you’re looking to farm the materials quickly; instead, you can send out your Pokémon to battle them automatically while you’re roaming about. You’ll also obtain Fidough Fur from defeating it as a Raid boss, which will also give you some other nice rewards for your collection.

Once you’ve obtained your Fidough Fur, you can use it to craft TMs. TMs are craftable around the map at any of the TM Machines, so long as you have unlocked the prerequisite recipes.