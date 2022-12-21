How to craft TM 081 Grass Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TM 081 Grass Knot is one of the many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you use to teach your Pokémons various moves. TM 081 Grass Knot is a grass-type TM, and only certain Pokémon types can learn it. When you use this, your Pokémon trips the enemy Pokémon and make it fall. The heavier the enemy is, the more damage it will take from the attack. The move has 100 Accuracy and 20 PP with no Power stat. To craft this TM, you need to gather all the needed materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 081 Grass Knot crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the needed materials to craft TM 081 Grass Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x3,000 League Points

x3 Cacnea Needle

x3 Shroomish Spores

You can use many methods to get League Points, but there is one method that is quickest for crafting TMs. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with the TM machine to exchange any unneeded Pokémon materials with League Points. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémon and raid Tera Dens to get even more League Points.

If you need Cacnea Needle and Shroomish Spores, you must find both Pokémons at their habitual locations. Once you spot them, send your best Pokémon to defeat them and get you the materials you need. You can also start a Pokémon battle to defeat or capture the wild Pokémons and get the materials.

How to craft TM 081 Grass Knot step–by–step

Once you have all the TM 081 Grass Knot materials, here is how you can craft it.