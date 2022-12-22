How to craft TM 092 Imprison in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are hundreds of different TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons various moves. TM 092 Imprison is one of those TMs, and it is a psychic-type TM, meaning only some Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move on the enemy, they will be unable to use any move that your Pokémon and they have in common. It has 10 PP with no Power and Accuracy stats. To craft TM 092 Imprison, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 092 Imprison crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the needed materials for TM 092 Imprison.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x3,000 League Points

x3 Bronzor Fragment

x3 Zorua Fur

There are many ways to get League Points, but there is one that is the quickest for crafting TMs. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange unneeded materials with League Points. You can also raid Tera Dens and defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémons to get League Points.

If you need Bronzor Fragment and Zorua Fur, you must first find these Pokémons at their habitual locations. Once you find any one of them, send your best Pokémon to defeat it and get you the materials you need. You can also defeat or capture these Pokémons in a Pokémon battle to get the materials.

How to craft TM 092 Imprison step–by–step

After getting all the materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 092 Imprison in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.