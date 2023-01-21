How to craft TM 116 Stealth Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in the fourth generation, TM 116 Stealth Rock is classified as an entry hazard move, popular in competitive battling. While the move itself does not deal direct damage, it will inflict damage on any foes switching in, with the amount of damage dealt depending on the Pokémon’s resistance to the Rock type. There are entire strategies built around utilizing entry hazards, and they are popular on both hyper offensive and stall-based teams. With the new Technical Machine crafting system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Stealth Rock is more accessible than ever. Here is how you can craft TM 116 Stealth Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What materials are used to craft TM 116 Stealth Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

After unlocking TM 116 Stealth Rock, proceed to your local Pokémon Center and boot up the TM Machine. You will require the following materials to craft this Technical Machine:

5,000 League Points

3 Rolycoly Coal

3 Rockruff Rock

Rolycoly Coal drops from the Rolycoly line. Rolycoly itself can be found in cave and mine biomes of the East Province (Area Three), while its evolved form, Carkol, can be found in the mines of the same area. Its final evolution, Coalossal, has no known overworld spawns. Rolycoly is a pure Rock type, and is weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground and Steel-type moves. Carkol on the other hand, is a Rock and Fire dual type, and is only weak to Water, Fighting, Ground and Rock-type moves, though its Water and Ground-type weakness is 4x compared to Rolycoly’s 2x.

Rockruff Rock can be obtained by catching or defeating members of the Rockruff line. Rockruff are plentiful and can be found in the East Province (Area Two), the South Province (Areas One and Four), and the West Province (Area One). Its evolved form, Lycanroc, can be found in Alfornada Cavern, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, the North Province (Area One), and Area Zero in its various forms. As pure Rock types, they take super effective damage from Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground and Steel-type moves.