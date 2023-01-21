How to craft TM 132 Baton Pass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the new Technical Machine (TM) crafting system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, TMs have become more accessible to both casual and competitive players. Baton Pass is just one of the many TMs available to craft. First introduced in Gen 2, it has carved its own niche in the competitive scene, with entire teams and strategies revolving around it. Baton Pass allows the user to switch places with a teammate, and also passes on its stat changes. The chain continues until it reaches a final Pokémon, usually offensively built, which would then be mega buffed due to the stacking buffs that were passed down the Baton Pass chain. Here is how you can craft TM 132 Baton Pass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: The best Spidops Moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What materials are used to craft TM 132 Baton Pass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

After unlocking Baton Pass, head over to your local Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following resources to craft TM 132 Baton Pass:

3,000 League Points

3 Girafarig Fur

3 Eevee Fur

Girafarig Fur can be obtained from the Girafarig line. Girafarig itself can be found in the grass and forest biomes of Area Zero, and the West Province (Area Three). Its evolved form, Farigiraf, can only be found in Area Zero. They are both Normal and Psychic types, and are weak to Bug and Dark-type moves. They also have Ghost-type immunity due to their Normal typing.

Eevee Fur drops from Eevee and its many evolutions. Eevee can be found in the olive and town biomes of the South Province (Area Two), and the West Province (Area Three). As a pure Normal type, it is only weak to Fighting-type moves, and has immunity to Ghost-type moves. As its evolutions have a low spawn rate outside of fixed spawns, it is more efficient to seek out Eevee instead.