The best Spidops Moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Spidops is one of the cuter but weaker Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. What makes it special is its ability, Insomnia, which prevents it from sleeping. Since Spidops is a weak Pokémon, you will need good moves for it to work. Below are the best movesets you can use with Spidops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The best moves for Spidops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best moveset for Spidops is Sticky Web, Spikes, Memento, and Silk Trap. Using these moves, you will have the ability to help your other Pokémons. The moves will allow you to increase your defense and get great advantages for most Pokémon types. Spidops is not great at attacking, but it is arguably one of the better support Pokémons.

Sticky Web

Sticky Web is probably the best move you can use with Spidops. Spidops spread a sticky web onto the battlefield, lowering the coming enemy Pokémon’s speed. This move is great because the enemy will have to be careful about swapping, and every new Pokémon will have a disadvantage as soon as they enter the battle.

Spikes

Spikes is another example of one of the best moves to use with Spidops. Spidops spread a trap of spikes on the battlefield, damaging the enemy Pokémon when it comes to battle. It’s like Sticky Web, but it lowers the enemy’s health instead of speed. You can use those moves together to get massive advantages in the game.

Memento

Memento is a supportive move that helps the other moves you are using with Spidops. Using this move, you instantly lower the enemy’s attack and special defense, but your Spidops will faint. You should only use this move when you are about to faint or when you want to set up the enemy.

Silk Trap

Last but not least is Silk Trap. This move protect your Spidops from incoming attacks, meaning it works like Protect, but it takes it a step further. Unlike normal Protect, when the enemy makes physical contact when you have Silk Trap, their speed gets lowered.