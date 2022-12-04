How to craft TM 133 Earth Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are so many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you can craft that shouldn’t be embarrassed you might need help with one. All of them require so many random materials that only someone who managed to “catch ’em all” might know how to craft them. Well, TM 133 Earth Power is a very powerful special Ground-type move that you will want to craft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. So, to know exactly what Pokémon you need to defeat, here is how you can craft TM 133 Earth Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and what materials are needed.

Materials needed to craft TM 133 Earth Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Earth Power TM 133 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

10000 League Points (LP)

5 Silicobra Sand

3 Shellos Mucus

3 Barboach Slime

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, before you can craft TM 133 Earth Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it. Though players could find a Pokéball with the TM inside in the wild, the easiest way to get TM 133 is by defeating Team Star Fighting Crew boss Eri and getting the large batch of craftable TMs from Cassiopeia.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Earth Power TM needs 10000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

Related: How to craft TM 147 Wild Charge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get the Silicobra Sand, Shellos Mucus, and Barboach Slime materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Silicobra, Shellos, and Barboach defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Earth Power move is a relatively powerful special Ground-type move that players should be able to use really well alongside skills such as Earthquake. Since it only hits one target and has a power rating of 90, trainers can always add this move to their arsenal to take care of some Electric and Steel types in the late game.