How to craft TM 147 Wild Charge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most Electric types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet specialize in Sp. Attack. However, some prefer normal attacks, that like to come up close and deal physical damage. Well, if you want a powerful Electric-type move for your Pokémon, Wild Charge is one that you should craft. So, to help you deal powerful physical Electric damage, here is how you can craft TM 147 Wild Charge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 147 Wild Charge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Wild Charge TM 147 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, before you can craft TM 147 Wild Charge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it. Though players could find a Pokéball with the TM inside in the wild, the easiest way to get TM 147 is by defeating Team Star Fighting Crew boss Eri and getting the large batch of craftable TMs from Cassiopeia.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Wild Charge TM needs 10000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Shinx Fang, Pichu Fur, and Tynamo Slime materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Shinx, Pichu, and Tynamo defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Wild Charge move is an Electric-type special attack with 90 power, 100% accuracy, and 15 PP uses. With that much power, Wild Charge can easily be considered one of the best Electric-type physical moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Along with Thunder, these two moves can make an Electric Pokémon with good Attack and Sp. Attack unbeatable.