You can receive multiple luxuries in BitLife if you become wealthy enough. Saving up enough money for these activities can take quite a bit of time, or you can work on the finances with one character and pass it down to the child. How you go about this is up to you, but inheritance can be beneficial. For those curious about owning a yacht, how can you go about crashing it? Here’s what you need to know about how to crash a yacht in BitLife.

Before you can think about owning a yacht, you’ll need to get your boating license. You can do this by going down to the licenses tab in Activities and passing the test. First, you’ll need to answer the randomly generated question correctly to receive your license. After you have it, it comes down to selecting the correct yacht you want to buy from your local boat salesman. The process of buying one is similar to purchasing a car.

Once you have your yacht, the next step is to take your boat out and actively use it. There’s a chance for it to potentially get into an accident every time you take your vehicle out, which is under the Assets tab, underneath the boat, and choosing to take them out for a ride. However, there’s always a chance your character might die from this. To prevent death, we recommend making sure your character is healthy, and they learn how to swim by attending swim lessons at a young age or joining the high school team.

Eventually, by taking your yacht out enough times, it will crash. Although, because your character is fit and knows how to swim, they have a good chance of surviving.