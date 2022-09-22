How to create Slime crossbreeds in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 is a game where you will tend to the Slimes you collect in corrals. There are a ton of different types of Slimes that you will encounter as you make your way across Rainbow Island. You will even come across Slimes that are crossbreeds of two other Slimes. These hybrids are larger Slimes that come with a good amount of benefits. Collecting these Slimes will help grow your ranch and make it better than ever. Here is how you create Slime crossbreeds in Slime Rancher 2.

How to create Slime hybrids in Slime Rancher 2

When you first start your journey across Rainbow Island, you will find simple Pink Slimes that bounce around with smiles on their goopy faces. It won’t take long for you to find a few other Slimes like Cotton and Tabby Slimes. You may even come across larger Slimes that are referred to as Largo Slimes. There are even rarer Slimes called Crossbreeds that you can find in the wild. If you can’t find any, you can always crossbreed the Slimes yourself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crossbreeding Slimes is very simple. All you need to do is collect two different types of Slimes and toss them in a pen together. They might not fuse together right away, but given enough time, the two Slime types will combine together to form a Largo Slime which is a crossbreed of the two you used. For instance, if you put a Cotton Slime in the same pen as a group of Pink Slime, the two types will form a Cotton Pink Slime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pay attention to your Slime Hybrids since they will have traits of the two different Slimes used to create them. For instance, Cotton Pink Slimes can jump high like the Cotton Slimes and share the diet of the Pink Slimes. Each Slime hybrid will be different so make sure to pay attention to their traits so you can take care of their needs.