How to cure poison in Elden Ring

Poison is a dangerous status effect that you’ll have to deal with in Elden Ring. Whenever you’re hit by an attack that inflicts poison, you’ll see a meter on the bottom of your screen. Each time you’re hit with poison-based attacks, the meter continues to fill. If it’s full, you become poisoned, and you’ll take damage over time. In this guide, we cover what you can do to cure poison on your character in Elden Ring.

There are two ways to go about removing the poison from your character. A more common method is using the item Neutralizing Boluses. We’ve been able to find them from the Nomadic Merchant at the Coastal Cave. They will be on the beach, underneath the fallen pillar. You’ll be able to spot them because of the glowing campfire near them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second method is to use the Cure Poison spell. You can purchase this spell from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. You can reach the Roundtable Hold by visiting the Castleward Tunnel site of grace on your way to Stormveil Castle. Both of these ways will assist you in removing the poison from your character, and you’ll no longer take damage over time from these effects.