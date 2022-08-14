You will come across many mysteries as you progress through Tower of Fantasy. While some of these puzzles may come easy, others may take some time to solve. There are many things hidden within the game that require exploration to unlock. Energy Screens are among those puzzles that may take a while to get through. Deactivating these barriers requires you to search high and low so that you may unlock their secret codes.

What are Energy Screens?

As you make your way across the land of Tower of Fantasy, you will come across these see-through barriers that typically block access to a small storage building with a Supply Pod. These are Energy Screens. These barriers can appear in other locations as well but mainly appear in storage facilities.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These barriers are used as both part of the story and in the open world to obtain loot and Exploration Points. When you interact with one of these barriers, you will see that there is a number pad on the front of it that requires a four-digit code to unlock.

How to deactivate Energy Screens in Tower of Fantasy

If you are looking to deactivate one of these barriers, you will first need to obtain the code. The code for some of these barriers can be difficult to find because it is locked behind four robots. Check the surrounding area for scrapper robots similar to the ones you find atop Omnium Towers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of these robots will give you one number of the code. There are blank spaces that appear as well to show you which place the number goes in the code. Once you have found all four of the robots, return to the barrier and input the code to deactivate it momentarily and grab the treasure in the building.