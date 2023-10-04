Cyberpunk 2077: How to Deactivate the Turret in Life During Wartime

After you bring down the Corpo AV, you will begin the Life During Wartime mission while playing Cyberpunk 2077. This involves trying to get close enough to the site of the crash to turn off the rocket turret that is on the AV’s roof. This mission can be played out a couple of different ways, depending on your build.

There are several ways to approach taking out the turret, but you’ll need to be careful while doing it. We have a few strategies to help you out. Here’s what you need to know about how to deactivate the turret in Cyberpunk 2077’s Life During Wartime mission.

How To Get Rid of Turret in Life During Wartime

Image via CD Projekt Red

The first, and most important, thing to know is that the control panel for the turret is on the far side of the AV. There are five robot guards, a combat drone, and the turret itself to deal in this area, so you’ll want to make sure you note their locations with your Cyberpunk 2077 and keep these in your view when attempting to deal with the turret.

If you prepare yourself properly for this mission, make sure your Cyberpunk 2077 character gone up the hacking tree and you have access to the System Shock Quickhack. Now, scan all the enemies from the outcropping of rock before you drop down. If you can System Shock the combat drone, then do so. You will need to hit it twice to kill it, but the other robots won’t react. If you don’t have this, using a silenced weapon on it should do fine to get rid of it. Unfortunately, the turret itself has two unhackable cameras on the roof, which you cannot do anything about, so make sure you hide from them and cut your lines of sight.

Slowly move around the area, using System Shock to deal with each of the guards. When they are all down, make your way to the panel, jack in, and turn it off. If you need to fight your way in, I would suggest opening your inventory and working from range. Grab a Sniper Rifle if you have one, and pick everything off one by one. Again, it helps if your character has a silencer on this weapon, and they have some amount of expertise using long-range weapons, and those that have silencers attached to them. You won’t need to worry about reinforcements, nobody is coming to save these enemies.

Stealth is another good option if you have the stats for it. You can make your way around all the robots, picking them off one by one, but the combat drone will need to be taken out by either a weapon or hacking. Just be very careful of your lines of sight, because those turret cameras will track you down. The worst approach is a straight-up frontal assault because the turrets will be firing missiles at you that do a lot of damage on direct impact.