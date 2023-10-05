Cyberpunk 2077: Everything We Know About The Live-Action TV Show

CD Projekt Red has announced a new live-action project in collaboration with Anonymous Content, which will bring the world of Cyberpunk 2077 into a new format and expand its universe into content for players and fans to enjoy.

You might be wondering who is attached to the project, what it will look like, or if there is any release timeframe. We’ve got the answers and details right here in this guide, and we will update it as more information becomes available, so be sure to come back and check.

What We Know About the Cyberpunk Live-Action Project

In truth, we don’t know much about the upcoming project since it seems to be in its very early stages, but we do know the basics and details on who is involved and its current status.

The project will be a collaboration between the game developers CD Projekt Red and the global media company Anonymous Content, who are known for producing series such as True Detective, Mr. Robot, and films like The Revenant and Spotlight. The developers will be working closely with some of the top brass at the company, including Anonymous Content Studios’ Head of Television Garret Kemble, Director of Development Ryan Schwartz, and Chief Creative Officer David Levine, with the latter having been HBO’s EVP and co-head of Drama for over ten years.

They have been involved in and overseen the production of some of the formally mentioned projects like True Detective, Westworld, and the early season of Game of Thrones. It’s currently unknown if this project is a film or series.

As for the project’s progress, it’s practically non-existent at the moment, as the project is reportedly in early development, with the studio on the hunt for a screenwriter to help create a new story set in their version of the Cyberpunk universe. Because of that, don’t expect any news of major updates on the project for a little while. It’s probably a safe bet to assume we will hear more about the project closer to the reveal or release of the next Cyberpunk title, which is currently in development.

CD Projekt Red has already seen success adapting its universe into other formats, with the massively successful Edgerunners animated series being widely praised by fans, so it makes sense the studio is eager to see its game and its world expanded into other formats. Additionally, the recently released Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 Update have seen the game get a major boost in positive press and reactions from fans, so this announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.