How to decorate the home screen with decorations in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

As part of the Holiday Event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, players can decorate their home screen with thirteen unique decorations. This even links in with a challenge that players need to complete to earn all the time-limited gear on offer. However, the game doesn’t clarify how you do this, which is why we’ve put together this guide for decorating your home screen.

Find Holiday Event Secret Boxes

The only way to pick up decorations in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is by finding Holiday Event Secret Boxes in matches. We found one in the spoils from an enemy, but they could also pop up in chests. These look like Secret Boxes, which award you with five or six items once a match has ended. However, they award you three items, one of which is a decoration for your home screen.

When you leave the final screen following a match’s end, you’ll see the decoration appear on-screen before settling into the background of your home screen. With thirteen of these to find in total, you’ll likely need to play a few dozen matches before you’ve found them all. However, the reward is worth it if you enjoy time-limited gear.