How to decrease Fear Level in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Haunting is a limited-time event returning to Call of Duty: Warzone. With it, the Ghosts of Verdansk match will be available, giving you the chance to jump into the darkness of Verdansk and survive with your teammates against the supernatural forces that have invaded the map. While playing as a living person, you’ll have to manage your Fear Level. One of the challenges you’ll need to complete to earn the LAPA SMG is to be the winner of a Ghosts of Verdansk match and not have 100% Fear Level. In this guide, we will share with you how to decrease your Fear Level in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Everyone starts the Ghost of Verdansk match with zero Fear Level. As the match progresses, everyone’s Fear Level goes up due to being shot at, attacked, watching teammates die, experiencing ghosts, and camping.

These are all of the ways you’ll be able to decrease your Fear Level during the Ghosts of Verdansk match.

Eliminating an enemy player or ghost

Reviving a squadmate

Completing a Contract

Remaining within a Sacred Ground

There are only a handful of ways to lower your Fear Level. Of the ones available, we highly recommend focusing on completing contracts and finding Sacred Grounds. The contracts in Ghosts of Verdansk should be similar to those from the regular game, so that’s not too new for you.

However, Sacred Grounds are unique to the Ghosts of Verdansk game mode. These will be blue circles that you find that give off a massive pillar of bright light in the sky. While in the ring, your Fear Levels will decrease, and any ghost will not be able to enter these locations. A Sacred Ground can be destroyed by ghosts, though, if they constantly attack it over time, eventually breaking it. While Sacred Grounds are helpful, they do not last forever.

You’ll need to keep your Fear Levels under 100% if you want to survive and win the Ghosts of Verdansk match. For those looking to unlock the LAPA through the Warzone challenges, winning this match is one of the requirements.