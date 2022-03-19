The mecha-scorpion Cray Claw is your boss for the Ruins of Machina. A massive creature, Cray Claw features wide, sweeping attacks alongside an arsenal of missiles and laser cannons. Most deviously, however, is it’s ability to manipulate gravity — pushing or pulling the party at will or changing the trajectory of in-flight missiles. This boss is no joke, so here’s how to defeat Cray Claw in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phase 1 will start off slow — Cray Claw is big, lumbering, and has obvious tells for many of its attacks, so ready that parry button. Here’s a list of all of Cray Claw’s attacks for Phase 1:

Basic Attacks : In addition to the standard one-two-three swipe combo, Cray Claw can stab it’s tail twice into the ground immediately in front of it. This can be parried, and also opens up very good windows of opportunity for some free damage. Striking the tails or claws provides bonus stagger damage, so the tail stab is your best bet for inducing stagger.

: In addition to the standard one-two-three swipe combo, Cray Claw can stab it’s tail twice into the ground immediately in front of it. This can be parried, and also opens up very good windows of opportunity for some free damage. Striking the tails or claws provides bonus stagger damage, so the tail stab is your best bet for inducing stagger. Spin Attack : If Cray Claw detects a player around or behind it, it will spin in a massive circle, striking all targets in a 360 degree radius around it. This attack can be parried.

: If Cray Claw detects a player around or behind it, it will spin in a massive circle, striking all targets in a 360 degree radius around it. This attack can be parried. Attraction Field : The boss will lob an orb of Gravity at a target area. This area will pull party members in, dealing repeated damage. This attack can technically be parried, but it hits multiple times and can burn through your Break Gauge. The field persists for several seconds, allowing Cray Claw to attack as well.

: The boss will lob an orb of Gravity at a target area. This area will pull party members in, dealing repeated damage. This attack can technically be parried, but it hits multiple times and can burn through your Break Gauge. The field persists for several seconds, allowing Cray Claw to attack as well. Wave Cannon: Cray Claw will fire a huge laser beam at a target. This attack can be parried, but it persists for several seconds and will eat through your Break Gauge rapidly. It is better to dodge this attack instead, as the boss remains rooted during the beam, allowing for you to get several hits in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phase 1 doesn’t have many mechanics to take note of, but the heavy hits combined with Attraction Field can cause one of your party members to explode very quickly. Once you’ve dealt enough damage, the boss will initiate Phase 2 with a massive power-up:

Giga-Graviton : The boss will lob an orb of gravity at an area, dragging anyone caught in it to the center, before following up with a massive body slam. This attack cannot be parried.

: The boss will lob an orb of gravity at an area, dragging anyone caught in it to the center, before following up with a massive body slam. This attack cannot be parried. Rocket Scissors : The boss will attempt to trap a target within it’s pincers, and follow it up with…

: The boss will attempt to trap a target within it’s pincers, and follow it up with… Point-Blank Wave Cannon : Cray Claw will fire a Wave Cannon directly in front of it. Both this and Rocket Scissors can be parried, but the combo attack will burn through your Break Gauge and stagger you easily.

: Cray Claw will fire a Wave Cannon directly in front of it. Both this and Rocket Scissors can be parried, but the combo attack will burn through your Break Gauge and stagger you easily. Optical Camouflage: At around 25% HP, the boss will cloak itself with invisibility, making it much harder to read the bosses telegraphs. This camouflage does not fade naturally, but will disappear if you stagger the boss.

Much like in Phase 1, the goal is to strike the tails and claws hard to force the boss to stagger. This is especially important once Optical Camouflage is active, as it will remove the cloak and allow you to read the boss much more easily. Keep hammering away at the boss and soon you’ll be well on your way.