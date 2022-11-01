How to solve the doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

Puzzles are pretty commonplace in Resident Evil games so it should come as no surprise to encounter multiple puzzles in the Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC. During the main campaign, you will have encountered a life-size mia doll puzzle. Similar to this, the DLC has a doll puzzle of its own that is a little bit creepier. This guide will show you how to complete the doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Doll puzzle solution in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

After entering the home of Donna Beneviento, you will encounter a similar sequence as Ethan in the campaign. As you walk up to the table in the workshop, the power will go out and a stuffed doll of a monkey with a sewn-up belly will appear on the table. The puzzle has begun and it will take some time to complete. The first step is to find the scissors so you can cut the monkey open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the medicine room and take the door leading to the hallway. Follow the hall down to the study. Here, you can find a note that will tell you where the numbers are located and in what order they need to be on the number lock so that you can unlock the cabinet. The numbers are in the following order:

02 – found in the stuffed cabinet

found in the stuffed cabinet 44 – found on the back of the photo on the bookshelf

found on the back of the photo on the bookshelf 66 – found on the floor under the desk in the corner

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the scissors from the cabinet, go back to the monkey doll and cut its belly open to the Relief of a Child. This will cause the room to change and the puzzle to continue. Now, you will see a diorama set up on the workshop table with four stands on it. We will come back to that later. For now, grab the Doll (Pose 1) on the table in front of the medicine room window.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the doll, go through the double doors in the workshop and follow the hall to a door with the symbol of a mother on the window. Use the Relief of a Child on the door to unlock it. Go into the storage room area to find another diorama set up with a doll already in place. Pick up the Doll (Pose 2) and bring it to the medicine room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the medicine room is another diorama with two stands. Place the Doll (Pose 1) on the stand that says Lucy and the Doll (Pose 2) on the stand that says Catherine. This will unlock the drawer giving you Jimmy’s Room Key. Go back to the workshop and follow the hallway to a red door that says Jimmy’s Room on it. Use the key to open the door and follow the staircase down to the well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Destroy the Sclerotia in the area and climb down the well to get the Doll (Pose 3). Climb back up and head back to the storage room where you found the Doll (Pose 2) earlier. Place the dolls in the manner you see in the image above.

Doll (Pose 1) – place this doll on the ladder

place this doll on the ladder Doll (Pose 2) – place this doll at the base of the ladder

place this doll at the base of the ladder Doll (Pose 3) – place this doll on the stand with the gift

Placing the dolls in the correct spots will unlock the drawer giving you the Black-Haired Doll. Grab all of the dolls and take them back to the workshop for the final diorama.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final diorama uses all four of the dolls and they are placed in the following locations:

Doll (Pose 1) – place this doll on the stand that says Lucy

place this doll on the stand that says Lucy Doll (Pose 2) – place this doll on the back left stand behind Lucy

place this doll on the back left stand behind Lucy Doll (Pose 3) – place this doll on the back right stand near the blonde-haired doll

place this doll on the back right stand near the blonde-haired doll Black-Haired Doll – place this doll on the front right stand away from the others

Once the dolls are placed in the correct area, you will get a short cutscene where the blonde-haired doll in the center catches on fire. Afterward, you will get the Breaker Box Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The room will turn dark once more. When the lights come back on, there will be a phone on the table. Answer the phone and then head to the breaker box next to the elevator. Open the box to get a map to the breaker just like the puzzle in the main campaign. To finish the puzzle, you simply need to run down through the house to the bedroom to obtain the fuse and bring it back to the breaker box. Be careful, multiple Mia dolls will chase you during this time. The key to stopping them is to look at them. The dolls only move when you turn away from them. While the puzzle is over after this, your time in House Beneviento is not.