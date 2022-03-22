How to defeat Mohg the Omen in Elden Ring

Mohg is one of the tougher bosses you will face throughout the Lands Between. Like Margit and Morgott, Mohg has plenty of delayed attacks that can throw off your timing and lead to you getting punished for it. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can help yourself in the fight, and completing it can unlock an entirely new ending if you are brave enough to traverse the Forsaken Depths. Here is how you defeat Mohg, the Omen in Elden Ring.

Mohg, the Omen location

Mohg isn’t in the most obvious place. In fact, it will take a lot of exploring to discover where he is. Start by going to the capital city in Altus Plateau. Once you are inside, head for the giant dragon statue. Under the statue is a darker area where you can find a well with a ladder going into it. Climb down into the well and follow the pathway to find the sewers called the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. From there, you will need to traverse the various pathways of the sewers until you come across the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace. Mohg is through the door that is down the stairs from that Site of Grace.

Mohg attacks

Mohg is a heavy hitter and many of his attacks are delayed. He likes to attack with various combos. Don’t think you are safe if you run across the room either. Mohg can throw flaming blood across the room at you if you decide you need some space. Here are the attacks you need to worry about.

Trident thrust – Mohg will thrust his trident forward in a stabbing motion. This attack has a very long reach.

Throw bleeding fire – Mohg will throw out bleeding fire that will build up your blood loss meter. This attack has a long range and can be used in two different ways. Mohg can either throw the blood in a wide arc or throw it in a straight line.

Trident attacks – Mohg will swing his trident in a combo that typically start with an overhead swing and is followed by two horizontal swings before ending with a veritcal stab.

Bleeding claws – Mohg will swipe at the air leaving claw marks. After a very short delay, the claw marks will explode with a fiery blood that builds up your blood loss meter.

Rain blood – Mohg will raise his arm and open a portal to make blood rain around him. This will damage you slightly and build up your blood loss meter.

How to beat Mohg

Mohg may seem very intimidating, but he has one major weakness; his Shackle. Just like Margit, you can use a shackle item to make Mohg vulnerable for a short time. Mohg’s Shackle is located at the bottom of the room with all the pipes at the start of the sewers where the lobsters are. Start off the fight by using this item to get some free hits in. Make sure to use heavy attacks or jump attacks to get the most stagger damage. Mohg is weak to physical attacks and stronger against everything else. Keep this in mind if you plan on using magic throughout the fight.

If you choose to use spirit summons, make sure to summon them immediately when you enter. You won’t have much time otherwise. You can use Mohg’s Shackle to stun him twice per battle. Use this to your advantage early on to get a lot of health drained. Afterward, stay on your toes. The delayed attacks can be a bit confusing at times, but you can easily get through them by dodging toward Mohg. Get around him and get one or two hits in before retreating and going on the defensive again. Make sure to stay on the move if he using his blood attacks. Staying in them can stagger you and chip away your health bar.