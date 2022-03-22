How to defeat Moongrum, Carian Knight in Elden Ring

Moongrum, Carian Knight is one of the many NPC fights you will encounter on your journey across the Lands Between. This magical knight blocks your path as you try to reach Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Sure, you could go around him, but where is the fun in that? Here is how you can defeat Moongrum, Carian Knight in Elden RIng.

Moongrum location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike most NPC fights in Elden Ring, Moongrum isn’t an invader. He stands waiting for you at the bottom of the lift that takes you to where you fight Rennala. To reach him, you will need to exit the Debate Parlor where you fought the Red Wolf of Radagon and use the small beams to get over to the large set of stairs on the right side of the courtyard. Follow the staircase up and you will run directly into Moongrum in the next courtyard.

How to beat Moongrum

Normally, we would cover the moveset an enemy has, but Moongrum’s moveset is pretty standard. He does have some notable spells that you should worry about like Carian Piercer, and Glintblade Phalanx. He can also parry your attacks if you aren’t careful. Thankfully, Moongrum can also be parried if you are capable of doing so.

Beating Moongrum in a head-to-head fight is pretty hard. Using a hard-hitting weapon like a greatsword can help stagger him so you can get multiple hits in. You can also stick to attacks that can’t be parried like jump attacks and some heavy attacks. You can also use weapons that have poison or scarlet rot on them to get some extra damage. Moongrum is weak to both poison and scarlet rot.

Ranged fighters will have an equally hard time beating Moongrum thanks to his great dodging skills. Use spells that have a wide AOE to guarantee a hit in most cases. You can also lure Moongrum out to where the boulder rolls down the stairs and hit him with some easy ranged attacks while he can’t dodge. No matter what method you use, you can lure Moongrum out to the stairs and, if timed correctly, can get him hit by the boulder. This can easily kill him if you get him stuck on the stairs. Be careful of the boulder yourself though.