How to defeat the Abductor Virgins in Elden Ring

What’s better than one Elden Ring boss? Well, two bosses, of course. if you’ve been captured by one of the Abductor Virgins somewhere in the world of Elden Ring, then you’ll soon find yourself in the basement of Volcano Manor. This is a dangerous area filled with all kinds of tricks and turns, but if you want to conquer the dungeon, you’ll need to defeat both the Abductor Virgins.

The Abductor Virgin twins are not a very merry bunch and can be a lot to handle depending on your skill level. They’re fought in a small room, and they have several long-ranged attacks and an even nastier grab. As with any boss fight with multiple enemies, you’ll want to focus on dealing damage to one of them while trying to keep both of the Abductor Virgins in your sight.

While you’re keeping them both in your view, go for the Wheel Abductor first since it’s the more aggressive of the two. The name of the game is patience, so kite their attacks while keeping a safe distance. When you’re going in for the hit against Wheel Abductor, make sure to watch for the Sickle Abductor wide-swinging attacks and dodge accordingly. Both of the Abductors have attacks where they spin in a circle; watch for this attack as it’s deadly.

As mentioned above, they both have a grab attack that deals massive damage but can also leave them vulnerable. If they miss grabbing you, their insides are exposed, and you can get some perfect hits in for a lot of damage. When you see the grab animation starting, dodge in and to the right of them, using your invincible frame to get through the grab.

Once you defeat one of them, the other one should go down like clockwork. Just watch for that grab as it can end you quickly if you don’t have enough health.