How to defeat the Caelem Ruins Mad Pumpkinhead Duo in Elden Ring

Double trouble in Elden Ring is always an unpleasant sight, and the Caelem Ruins Mad Pumpkinhead Duo definitely falls under this category. Follow these tips and you should be able to beat this troublesome duo in no time.

You can find the Mad Pumpkinhead Duo nearby the Caelem Ruins site of grace that’s located southeast of the Minor Erdtree Catacombs and southwest of Dragonbarrow West. You can find them south of the Isolated Merchant’s Shack.

As you explore the ruins, you’ll a staircase to the right of the main entrance. There’s a bonfire nearby it, so be careful of the burning skeletons that can blow up in your face. Head down the staircase and enter the fog to begin the battle against the Pumpkinhead Duo. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find anyone to match up with for online co-op.

Once you enter the fight, you’ll see the huge pumpkinhead soldiers in front of you. One has a hammer, and the other has a flail. Focus on the hammer first as it deals more damage. During this battle, we found that blood-inducing weapons and abilities work great against the Pumpkinhead Duo. The Bloody Slash Ash of War deals a hefty chunk of damage to these foes, so if you have a bleeding effect on any of your weapons or spells, we recommend equipping it.

Both of the Pumpkinheads have slow attacks, so make sure you dodge their attacks and have at least a medium load build on your character. If you have a way to separate the duo from each other, try to work that into your strategy. Summoning spirits might come in handy to distract the flail user. We also used Bloody Slash to strike both the Pumpkinheads at the same time.

After a combo of strikes from the Pumpkinhead, wait until it catches its breath to strike. Keep repeating this process until the hammer user is down, and do the same for the flail user.

After defeating the Pumpkinhead Duo, open the box after the passage becomes clear. It will give you the Visage Shield, a greatshield that comes with decent fire, lightning, and holy protection. You can also use the Tongues of Fire ability. You’ll need 44 Strength to properly carry it and use the ability, however.