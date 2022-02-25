How to summon spirits in Elden Ring

Spirits are helpful entities that you can use to fight alongside you in Elden Ring. They’re NPC entities that you can only use if you’re offline. However, if you’re online, you will be unable to use them. So make sure you’re set to be offline when attempting to summon them. You’ll be able to do this after you meet with the Witch Reena, and she gives you the Summoning Bell. In this guide, we’re going to detail what you need to do to summon spirits in Elden Ring.

As a reminder, we want to say you will need to be set to playing Elden Ring offline to summon spirits. If you’re set online, then your spirits will be greyed out in your pouches, and you will be able to summon them. After you’re offline, you need to restart your Elden Ring game and then jump back into the game. Once you do that, you’ll be ready to go.

Head over to your main menu in Elden Ring, and move your cursor over to your pouches. From there, click any of the empty slots or swap out any existing pouch items you have there. Next, scroll down to your spirit summons, and you’ll be able to choose which ones you want to select. They will be available for you to summon when you use your pouch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use them during a boss battle or out in the world while exploring the Lands Between.