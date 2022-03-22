How to defeat the Full Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

If there is one thing everyone knows about Elden Ring, it’s that the game has some tough bosses. While plenty of the most vicious enemies are gigantic, there are a few smaller bosses that will prove a challenge for even the best players. One of those enemies is the Full Grown Fallingstar Beast, the more powerful variant of the Fallingstar Beast. This tough enemy has high defense and quick attacks, proving to be a massive pain. Here’s how to take down the Full Grown Fallingstar Beast.

Fast rolls and quick hits

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Full Grown Fallingstar Beast can be found in Mt. Glemir, just south of the Ninth Mt. Glemir Campsite site of grace. The boss arena looks like an area where a meteor hit the planet, with the Full Grown Fallingstar Beast in the center. This boss is fairly aggressive and has high defense, making it a bit difficult for players with strength builds. The Full Grown Fallingstar Beast has two types of moves: physical and gravity magic.

The physical attacks come quickly, with the boss moving like a raging bull. Players will want to roll into the boss to avoid attacks and get in a quick hit. The Full Grown Fallingstar Beast is quick, so you won’t want to go for more than a hit or two, even with quick weapons. The boss also uses gravity magic, which comes in the form of short-range attacks, in an area-of-effect. These can also be avoided by dodging at the perfect time, or by backing away from the boss.

This fight will require patience since the Full Grown Fallingstar Beast doesn’t take a ton of damage, but with some well-timed rolls and a cool head, you can get through it. Defeating the Full Grown Fallingstar Beast awards a Smithing Stone [6], a Somber Smithing Stone [6], and the Fallingstar Beast Jaw weapon.