Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is filled with fast-paced and difficult combat that is sure to throw anyone for a loop and the bosses are especially difficult. After clearing the first boss, you will find yourself in a new area filled with barren ground. At the end, a mighty monkey-like enemy is waiting for you. This large primate is Zhuyan and he can easily pummel you to a pulp. This guide will show you how to defeat Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Zhuyan boss guide in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Zhuyan has some pretty hard-hitting moves that you will want to watch out for throughout the fight. The first two moves you will need to deal with are slam and swipe attacks. Starting off with the slam, Zhuyan will raise his arms in the air and slam them down hard, creating a shockwave on impact. Stand too close and you will get pummelled. These attacks are easy to block and he will typically hit with them three or four times. After the onslaught, you can get a few hits in but don’t get greedy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Along with the slam attacks, Zhuyan will sometimes throw his arms horizontally for a few swipe attacks. Like the slams, these usually come in sets of three or four and are easy to block. Get a few hits in and then go back on the defensive to avoid getting punished for being greedy with your attacks. Outside of the standard attacks, Zhuyan has a screech that he performs. Getting caught in this can damage you but it doesn’t hit very hard.

Zhuyan also has two different unblockable attacks that you will need to deflect. Like other moves in the game, these are telegraphed by the red dot appearing on Zhuyan. The first of these moves happen when Zhuyan jumps back and kicks his feet back. This indicates that he will launch himself forward to attack. Deflect when he launches himself to leave him open for an attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zhuyan’s other unblockable attack happens when he launches himself in the air to do a powerful slam attack. This attack happens very quickly and often comes in during his standard slam attack. Keep paying attention to Zhuyan’s moves, deflect when necessary, and remember to not be too greedy with your attacks. Zhuyan only has one phase, making him slightly easier to deal with than the first boss of the game.