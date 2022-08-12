How to delete a character in Tower of Fantasy

Your created character in Tower of Fantasy is everything for you. They are who you will take through every battle and build up over time. With that being said, if you do not enjoy the person you have made, you should not be forced to endure them. Playing a character that you are not in love with can end up ruining an entire game for you if you really dislike them. Here is how to get rid of your old character in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get rid of a created character in Tower of Fantasy

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to fully delete a character in Tower of Fantasy at the game’s launch. For whatever reason, a feature as simple as that has not been worked into the game yet, but we imagine that it will come at some point. That being said, there is no announcement for it as of this writing.

While you can not delete your abomination of a character yet, there are ways to get around it and make a new one. Characters do not carry over between servers, so if you are not playing with a friend on that server, we recommend picking a new server and starting over.

If you are absolutely committed to staying on your current server but need a new character, your only option for now is to make a completely new account and login with that. From there, you can join into the server you were playing before and completely start over from the beginning.

It is quite odd that Tower of Fantasy would not include as simple of a feature as the ability to delete a character from a server and account. Hopefully, it will be implemented to lessen the inconvenience.