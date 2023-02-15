Cordite is one of the many rare materials that you can find on Tallon IV. In Metroid Prime Remastered, players will need to destroy a cordite stone to advance the game, however, there are too many weapons and abilities that just don’t seem to get the job done. Luckily, you just picked up exactly what you needed to bring this rock down seconds ago. Here is how to destroy Cordite in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Use the Super Missile to destroy Cordite in Metroid Prime Remastered

The only way you can destroy Cordite in Metroid Prime Remastered is by using Super Missiles. You have probably picked up the Super Missile from the Observatory earlier. Now, all you need to do is use it. To use the Super Missile, you just need to equip the Power Beam.

Press “X” and “↑” to select the Power Beam. Now, just charge up a shot by holding down “A” or “RL” and press “R” once the beam is fully charged. Doing this will shoot the Super Missile. Do this while aiming at the Cordite and you will instantly destroy it.

How to get the Super Missile in Metroid Prime Remastered

The Super Missile can be picked up in the Phendrana Drifts region, at the Observatory. To get to this location, you will also need the Wave Beam upgrade first. Players will have to scan a screen in the Observatory and then proceed up the platform to use the Morph Ball Bomb.

After doing all of the puzzles in the room, a solar system will appear in the center of the room, revealing the position of the Super Missile upgrade. Just climb up to it and you will now have everything you need to destroy the Cordite in Metroid Prime Remastered.