There are going to be several obstacles blocking your path forward in God of War Ragnarok. These pathways will not prevent you from going forward forever, but you might need to progress the main story to earn specific equipment. One specific obstacle is green metal, and there’s a certain piece of equipment you’ll need to use to get rid of it. This guide covers how to destroy green metal in God of War Ragnarok.

How to destroy green metal in God of War Ragnarok – Soundstone

The green metal will begin to appear while you are exploring Svartalfheim, the realm of the dwarves. It’s commonly called Soundstone. When you reach the big city, Nidavellir, you will encounter Sindri. He will arrive to provide assistance to you while also enhancing Atreus’ equipment, including giving him specialized arrows. These Sonic Arrows are your ticket to destroying the green metal and doing more damage to other creatures during your encounters.

The green metal will have a distinct, shiny glow to it, as if it were underwater. If you ever see this type of metal while exploring the game, equip Atreus’ Sonic Arrows, target those locations, and have Atreus shoot them. This will destroy the metal, allowing you to progress further in the game or even discover hidden secrets that might have been hidden away from your eyesight. You can have Atreus fire these arrows any time out of combat, but they will be limited while in combat, similar to the standard arrows you use against enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you cannot destroy the green metal using Atreus’ arrows, ensure you use the correct ones. You can swap between arrows by clicking up on your directional pad. Atreus will switch out the arrows he’s using, and you can switch to the Sonic Arrows.