How to destroy Rifts in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

While capturing the ghost in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the main objective for the human team, there are Rifts hidden around the area that you need the ghost can respawn in if you catch them. In that case, you might want to find the Rifts before you go for the ghost and destroy them to stop the ghost from running freely. Here is how to find and destroy Rifts in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Where to find Rifts in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

There are several ways to find Rifts in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The most straightforward way is to use the P.K.E. Meter. When walking around with this device out, you will see green lights flowing through the screen when you are getting close to a spectral signal. If the lights are moving upward, you are close to a Rift. Follow the arrows on the screen to find the item and shoot it with your tether to destroy it and open the Rift.

Screenshot by Gamepur

By default, the item that the Rift is inside will start out with an old-looking item that looks out of place, like a vase or a book, but the ghost can grab the Rift and insert it in other items. Regardless, they will always appear on your P.K.E. Meter when you are close.

Once the Rift has been revealed, it is a matter of shooting the Rift with your tether and slowly damaging it. Of course, you can speed up the process by having more Ghostbusters come help you shoot it. Every now and then, a red crosshair will appear. Direct your shot in this spot to deal extra damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Rift’s health has been completely lowered, the Rift will disappear, and the ghost will lose that point to spawn at.