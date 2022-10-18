What are Spores, Mold, and Fungi for in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed?

When playing Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, you will likely notice many different kinds of Spores, Mold, and Fungi scattered around every map. When you pick them up, it can be a little confusing about what their purpose is. While it does not have any bearing on the match at hand, it is useful to pick them up whenever you see them. Here is what the Spores, Mold, and Fungi do in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

What do Spores, Mold, and Fungi do in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed?

Unfortunately, Spores, Mold, and Fungi do not do a lot to change the game for you in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, but they are helpful to grab anyway. They will be littered all over the place for you to pick up when you are a Ghostbuster.

They act as a collectible and do not alter the game you are in at all. That being said, they do give you profile experience when you pick them up, and collecting certain amounts over time will give you big bonuses of experience. You can see how close you are to the next reward in the upstairs part of the fire station outside of Eddy’s room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spores, Mold, and Fungi collection are not meant to have a big bearing on the game overall but are more meant to be a reference to the late Harold Ramis character Egon Spengler, who mentions in the first Ghostbusters film that a hobby he has to “collect spores, mold, and fungus.” It appears that the addition of these pick-up items in the game is kind of a tribute to the actor who passed away in 2014. An in-game text mentions that the Ghostbusters study these items, but nothing ever comes from it.