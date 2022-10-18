How to set up crossplay in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Crossplay is now considered a standard for most multiplatform video games with online multiplayer. It allows the player base always to be much bigger than it would normally be on just one platform. This is particularly best for cooperative multiplayer games like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. You can hop into matches with friends and other players regardless if they are playing on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. Here is how to set up crossplay on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Related: Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed cross platform/crossplay?

How to enable cross-platform play in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Setting up crossplay in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is all done outside of the game. Start by going to the Epic Games Store page in a browser and Sign In to your Epic Games account. When signed in, go to your Account Settings and click on Connections. Then select Accounts at the top of the page. You should see all accounts that you can connect to your Epic Games Account, including PlayStation and Xbox. If you play a lot of Fortnite, Rocket League, or Fall Guys, you likely have already connected these in the past, so you might already be done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To connect an account, select Connect, and you will be taken to their website to sign in to the PlayStation or Xbox account that you play on. When you are done, crossplay is ready for you to take advantage of in the game. If you were already in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed as you did this, close down the game and restart it to make sure the changes take effect.

There are some things to note about this. If you play Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed exclusively on PC, you do not need to connect your console accounts, crossplay is just automatically applied. To see your friends who are online, open up the Friends menu and tab over to Other Platforms to see any friends that have also activated crossplay.