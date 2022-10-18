Teamwork is vital to your success when playing as the human team in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. While one player can eliminate all Rifts and capture the ghost, it will be challenging to do so. Instead, you will want to spread out across the map as you hunt these spectral phenomena down and converge together when one is found. With no map available to help you, it is imperative to show your teammates where you are. Here is how to ping in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

How to set a ping marker in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

To ping in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, all you need to do is press in the right stick on PlayStation or Xbox or press the mouse scroll on PC. When you do this, you will put out a marker wherever you are pointed at. The marker will change depending on what it is marking and also reveal the room it is placed in. If you are looking at the ghost, your marker will be red. Blue markers signify items that the ghost can possess, so mark these if you think that’s where they are.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of those two situations, everything that you mark will have a gray indicator showing what you are looking at. Collectibles and points of interest can be pointed out with this marker. Regardless of the color of the marker, you should always be on the lookout for pings from your teammates, so you know you are getting the most information, even if you are not in the same comms channel as them.

Pinging is a great tool to direct your teammates because they allow you to expressly say, “hey, look at this exact spot.” Using that information correctly can be the difference between victory and defeat.