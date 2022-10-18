Unlocking upgrades for most of your gear in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is pretty straightforward. For your proton pack and traps, it’s merely a matter of just using them to capture the ghost haunting the place in a match. However, when it comes to the P.K.E. Meter, it can be a little more confusing what makes it progress towards getting upgrades. Here is how to level up the P.K.E. Meter in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

How to upgrade the P.K.E. Meter in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

While most of your time with the P.K.E. Meter in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be used to track down the ghost and their rifts, the only way to level up the device is to stun the ghost with a P.K.E. Blast. To do this, hold the P.K.E. Meter in your hand and charge up a blast like you were shooting your Particle Thrower. You can practice this at the fire station in the alley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At first, it can be tough to get hits with the P.K.E. Blast because it is very short-range. You have to almost be touching the ghost for it to connect. With the ghost likely trying to run away, you need to do this when it least expects it. When you connect with it, the ghost will be stunned and covered in orange electricity for a few seconds but can then return to attacking you with slime or run away. Your P.K.E. Meter will then have to go into a cooldown before you can use the blast again.

With how much more you will be using your other equipment in a match, leveling up your P.K.E. Meter will be much slower and will probably take some concentrated effort from you to get done. Luckily, when you do get a successful stun off, the meter on your progress at the end of the match should go up quite a bit.