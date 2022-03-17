How to destroy the chariot in the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring

The chariots in the different hero dungeons can be quite annoying. They instantly kill you if you so much as touch them and constantly follow you along the large pathways. The first of these chariots you might have come across is the one in the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. Luckily, there is a way to destroy this chariot and get some loot in the process. Here is how you destroy the chariot in the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you will need to know is where this dungeon is. This is the first dungeon you will see when you start up Elden Ring. This is because it is next to the first Site of Grace blocked by a fog wall. Use two Stonesword Keys on the nearby imp statue to gain access to this dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When going through this dungeon, use the alcoves in the walls to avoid getting hit by the chariot as it makes its rounds. Follow the pathway until you reach a thin part of the ramp. Instead of running across the thin section, drop down at the start on either the left or right side. This will land you on a platform near two imps. Follow the pathway down and past the fire-shooting statue. You will enter a large room with two Grafted Scions hanging on the ceiling. Take them out before proceeding.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop down to the platform below the bridge in the room. Drop from the side that is closer to the doorway you entered the room from. Drop down to the liquid below. It looks like poison but it isn’t. Go through the tunnel that leads to the elevator. Take the elevator up and you will find yourself on a ledge overlooking the area where the chariot runs. Take out the enemy on your left before proceeding. There are three giant jars hanging from the ceiling above where the chariot runs. Time it right and shoot the rope holding one of the jars to drop it onto the chariot. This will destroy the chariot and get you the Erdtree Greathbow.