How to destroy the chariots in the Auriza Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring

You’ve probably gotten pretty used to chariots at this point. Every time you enter a hero’s grave, chariots are waiting around every corner to run you over and make you restart your journey. These traps can be quite annoying. Thankfully, there’s a way around them. Here is how you destroy the chariots in the Auriza Hero’s Dungeon in Elden Ring.

If you are looking for the Auriza Hero’s Dungeon, you can find it by traveling up north to the Altus Plateau. Here, you will find the Capital City. Make your way around the capital and down the pathway leading in front of the wall. You will find a wind jump area for Torrent. Jump down it so you can avoid the fall damage and continue down until you find the building containing the elevator to take you to the dungeon.

When progressing through the dungeon, things will be pretty normal. Start off by running down the ramp and avoiding the chariot by ducking into the alcoves in the walls. You will see a small flat area at the bottom of the ramp before another ramp that runs up. Stop in the flat area to avoid getting hit by the second chariot that spawns.

From here, you can either choose to take the ramp up and dodge the chariot, or you can jump down next to the platform below you and deal with the basilisks. No matter which path you choose, you will come to a downward ramp that has two chariots running on it. Wait for an opportunity and weave between the chariots to reach the bottom of the ramp where the pillars are. You will be safe next to the pillars.

When you reach the pillars, another chariot will spawn in the small area leading up to the door. Wait for the chariot to turn around and jump off the ledge where the dead body is. You will land on some wooden beams down below. Jump down the beams until you land on the stone beams at the bottom. Run to the side with the archway and climb up the ladder.

At the top of the ladder, you will go through a small tunnel and come out partway down another ramp with a chariot on it. Instead of running down the ramp, wait for the chariot to go down and run up the ramp into the alcove opposite the side you are on. You will see a statue shooting fire. Hit the statue and it will raise up. You should now sacrifice your character to the chariot. You don’t need to but it will make the process quicker.

Make your way back to the ramp where the two chariots were running together. You will now see a summoning circle in the flat part of the ramp. A third chariot will spawn when the others begin to run causing them to crash into one another and break. The chariots will now permanently be gone.