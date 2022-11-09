You will need to figure out a handful of small puzzles while exploring God of War Ragnarok. Some of these puzzles lead you to secret areas, whereas others allow you to progress through the major story content. For example, when you’re exploring the Temple of Light with Tyr, there will be a Light Barrier blocking your path, and the only way to hit it is by hitting a Twilight Stone on a statue’s shield, but it’s stuck. You will need to remove its wings to make it move. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy the statue’s wings to move the shield in the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarok.

How to destroy the statue’s wings and move to the shield in God of War Ragnarok

Before you can worry about taking on the wings, you will need to make it to the second level of the room. You can do this by destroying the shimmering metal on the right side of the room and moving another statue. You can now traverse to the second floor of the room and swing over to the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you swing over, there will be a statue you can move from left to right. However, the wings prevent it from moving much further, giving you the best angle. First, move the statue to the left, exposing the right side, and you can destroy the right wing by hitting the panel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, move the statue back over to the right side. You can now use the Twilight Stone shield to angle your Leviathan Axe to hit the back of the left wing, and you can now freely move the statue to the left, giving you the best angle to destroy the Light Stone, progressing forward.