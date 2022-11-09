The enemies in God of War Ragnarok are numerous, and they have several unique attacks that make them more deadly than the next. You will need to adapt to their ever-growing skills, and one technique you will encounter is the use of magical ranged attacks. Although these are slow-moving, they can be difficult for you to dodge, but you can destroy them before they get to you. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy magical ranged attacks in God of War Ragnarok.

How to avoid magical ranged attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Unlike the ranged attacks used by the Grim that are too fast for you to avoid, the Light Elves summing a slow-moving magical attack. When it hits you, it can cause you to stagger, leaving you exposed to a follow-up by another enemy. The best way to remove this attack from the battlefield is to destroy it using your Blades of Chaos. Aim your Blades of Chaos as if you were to pull an enemy towards you and focus on the slow-moving light. From there, fire out your blades, and Kratos will automatically destroy them when the blades connect with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have a short notice before these ranged attacks are used because the enemy user who fires it will have a red ring appear around them, signaling this is an unbreakable attack. You will not be able to guard against it. Your best option is to aim your Blades of Chaos at the shimmering light, destroy it, and then take out the user before they have time to fire another one. Unfortunately, destroying the ranged attack will not stagger them, but it will prevent them from hitting you and causing you damage.