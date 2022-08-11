How to destroy Thornvines in Tower of Fantasy

There is no doubting that there is a lot of different wildlife in Tower of Fantasy. You have everything from giant mushrooms, monstrous birds, tar-like bulbs, and ever vines that mysteriously love to wrap themselves around treature. It is a mystery why Thornvines like to stop you from being able to grab some of the precious loot, but they just can’t seem to help themselves. Here is how you can destroy Thornvines and get the treasure that they block in Tower of Fantasy.

How to destroy Thornvines

You can typically tell when Thornvines will be close to your location because you will see the symbol for a supply pod on your minimap. Thornvines like to wrap themselves around supply pods which is unfortunate since supply pods often hold good loot that you can use.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first time you run into one of these plants, you will get some information about them. You can view this information in the future by clicking the “!” symbol underneath the minimap. This will allow you to look at any previous tips that you might have been given.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reading over the tips, the game gives you the hint that Thornvines are able to be set on fire. That is good news. Pretty early on in the game, you will be given a fire weapon. Provided you still have this weapon, you can use it to burn the Thornvines away simply by hitting them with the weapon. If there happen to be any Fire Cores nearby, you can pick one of them up and throw it at Thornvines to burn them away as well. Don’t rely on this, however, because most Thornvines don’t have Fire Cores nearby.