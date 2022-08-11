Where to get Thornmatos in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of items that you will discover throughout your journey across the world of Tower of Fantasy. As you make your way across the world, you will find items like honey, meat, dandelions and so much more. One of the various vegetables you can get your hands on is Thornmatoes. These tomato stand-ins are great for your health and easy to find as long as you know what you are looking for.

Where to find Thornmatos in Tower of Fantasy

Unlike tomatoes in the real world, Thornmatoes grow on a thick thorny tree-like stalk that stays close to the ground. This bright red vegetable is easy to spot and is often found near the roads in the first area of the game, Astra.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These plants typically have two or three Thornmatos on them. Press the F key on PC to pick them off the stalk. Don’t worry, you don’t need to worry about your character getting stuck by any thorns. Stick to the roadways of Astra and you will find plenty of Thornatos to use for your recipes. If you check the item description, it will tell you that you can find Thornmatos near trees and mountain shrubbery.

How to use Thornmatos

Like other ingredients, you can use Thornmatos by visiting cooking robots. These can be found all over the map in various locations. When you find one, interact with it and you will be able to craft recipes with Thornmatos so long as you have the other ingredients required. You can also try creating a new recipe using the creation menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you feel like consuming this fruit raw, go into the ingredients menu in your backpack. Select the Thornmatos and press use. These vegetables restore 1 satiety and four percent of your health plus 2,000.