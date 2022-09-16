Your movement in Call of Duty can be key to your survival on the battlefield. Not only does it allow you to get better positioning from others, but you can also use it to dip and duck into cover in proper situations. In Modern Warfare 2, players have the choice to slide or dolphin dive depending on their running, whereas past games only allowed for one or the other. Here is how to dive and slide in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to slide or dive in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Like in past games, diving or sliding in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is as simple as going into a crouch while sprinting. The difference between which one you do is the speed at which you are sprinting. If you are doing the normal sprint and go into a crouch, your character will go feet first and slide. Your character will go head first and dive if you are tactical sprinting.

So when should you dive and when should you slide? Diving is useful for getting through windows quickly and generally makes you harder to hit with the vertical change in movement. You do not travel as far, but it’s more difficult to hit someone like this than through a slide. This also takes out slide canceling, which was a big movement ability in Warzone. If someone is sliding, they will move farther through that movement and can reach cover faster. Slides end in a crouch, dives end with you prone.

Sliding and diving are both features that have been in Call of Duty games in the past; this is just the first time a title offers both options. It is good to have more opportunities when moving around and trying to avoid incoming fire, and for anyone who missed dolphin diving from Black Ops, it is good to see it back finally.