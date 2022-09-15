How does Third-Person mode work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

Call of Duty is well-known as one of the most high-profile first-person shooters in the gaming market. That being said, it has incorporated third-person points of view at various points in its past. It has been a while since one of these games included third-person gameplay, but 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 is bringing it back. Here is how third-person mode works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How does the third-person view work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Switching to a third-person view in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a feature exclusive to certain game modes. You can not do it any time you want in regular Team Deathmatch and other modes. Instead, it will be similar to how it was handled in the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. There are dedicated playlists that will exclusively have you playing from a third-person view for more tactical gameplay, separate from the traditional POV.

Get ready for a whole new P-O-V on how you C-O-D 🔥



Third-Person Mode comes to Call of Duty with dedicated playlists, offering a new tactical way to play Multiplayer. #CODNext #ModernWarefare2 pic.twitter.com/FBQ0MD4qLl — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

The reason why third-person perspectives are exclusive to certain playlists is because of competitive balancing. With a pulled-back view, you get to see a lot more of the surrounding area than in the first person. This could change the outcome of games, as players are going to prefer one look to the other, potentially upsetting the balance. Separating those experiences is just an easy decision to make to ensure those problems do not arise.

With the release of the new reboot, Modern Warfare 2 brings back third-person views, but the original release had these tactical game modes as well. The modes themselves play the same as regular first-person matches. All you are doing is playing from a different perspective. If you don’t like this view, you can just go to the other playlists for the traditional gameplay.