How to dive for the baseball in MLB The Show 22

If you take a look back at highlight reels of some of the best fielding displays in MLB history, be prepared to see a lot of two unique plays: robbing home runs and diving catches. Dives require being in the right place in the right time, and a lot of athleticism. MLB The Show 22 players can dive out on the field, just like the pros. So, how can you dive for the ball in The Show 22? Let’s take a look at the controls.

There are two ways one can dive as a fielder in MLB The Show. Users can pull down on one of the controller’s triggers to initiate a dive. MLB The Show 22 players can hit RT (for Xbox), R2 (for PlayStation), or ZR (for Nintendo Switch) to attempt a dive.

Alternatively, users can shift the right stick of the controller for a bit more control. To dive to the left, shift the right stick to the left. Shift the right stick to the right to dive to the right.

Dives are risky business in MLB The Show 22, especially in the outfield. While diving for a ground ball in the infield — as opposed to the outfield — doesn’t carry as much risk, it could backfire if you misjudge how close your fielder is to the baseball. Only dive if you feel that you must, in order to make the play. And if you try to dive with an outfielder, understand that it might result in taking that fielder out of the play.

