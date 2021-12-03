How to dive in Final Fantasy XIV

There are a lot of small features and details in Final Fantasy XIV. When you’re playing through the Main Scenario quests or working on the side quests, you might be asked to jump into the water and go diving. The underwater swimming feature is not entirely intuitive, and it can be a little difficult to do correctly. Here’s what you need to know about how to dive and what it does in Final Fantasy XIV.

You’ll want to make your way into the water, typically around the location of where your quest is located, or if you’re merely swimming around and investigating an area; regardless, make sure you’re in the water. When you’re there, the only thing you need to do now is click Ctrl and the Space Bar simultaneously. Your character will perform a quick dive into the water, and then you’ll be able to swim around freely. If you’re playing on a controller, click the O button while swimming.

Your character will explore the area in any direction, and they can move in every direction possible. They won’t be moving as quickly as they could on land, but it’s not a significant difference in speed.

You’ll need to dive for several Main Scenario quests, but it’s easy to forget the proper controls you need to select to jump straight into the water.