How to do a Comeback in WWE 2K22

If a match is not going your way in WWE 2K22, perhaps try to do a Comeback. Comebacks help get matches back on track, and can be helpful towards filling up the Finisher meter. Plus, doing Comebacks are going to be necessary in order to make progress in the 2K Showcase. So, how can you do a Comeback in WWE 2K22? Let’s take a look.

To do a Comeback in WWE 2K22, we should point out that one can’t actually be attempted until a certain stipulation has been fulfilled. Users must take a sufficient amount of damage from opponents, before attempting a Comeback. In most cases, taking at least minor in one particular body part can fulfill this stipulation. Make sure to look at the Fighter HUD at the bottom of the screen.

Also, make sure to take a look at the Moves section at the Pause menu to see that particular’s wrestler’s Comeback. Some, like Rey Mysterio’s one, require a wrestler to be in a certain position in the ring.

If this is the case, Comebacks can then be attempted by hitting RT/R2 + Y/Triangle. These inputs, however, are only just the start.

In order to successfully do a Comeback, users must press the two buttons that show up on the screen after initiating it. Don’t press the buttons fast enough and in the correct order, and the Comeback will fail. Hit both buttons correctly, and you’ll be able to boost your Finisher bar.