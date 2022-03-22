How to do a Perfect Block in Ghostwire: Tokyo

You don’t have many ways to protect yourself from Visitors in Ghostwire: Tokyo. The only form of defense you have is blocking. However, if you don’t time it correctly, you’re going to take some damage. Instead, you want to try and perform a Perfect Block whenever fighting something to prevent yourself from taking damage and potentially reflect the attack at the enemy. Here’s what you need to know about doing a Perfect Block in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The timing for your block needs to be perfect to trigger a Perfect Block. You can do this using the L1 button if you’re playing on a PlayStation controller, and you’ll want to do it mere seconds before an enemy throws an attack against you. If you do it too early, you’ll still take a little bit of damage from the attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll know a Perfect Block happens when time briefly slows down and none of your health is missing. In addition, the enemy will take a little bit of damage from the reflected damage, typically staggering back from the attack. Because Perfect Blocking is your only form of defense, you’ll want to master it, which will mean battling against multiple Visitors to practice and learning the rhythm of their attacks to line up the timing. You can increase the window of your Perfect Block by eating particular Spectral Food to receive a passive buff for a limited amount of time.